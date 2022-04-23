Assam: NEEPCO Employee Loses 4 Fingers in Accident

An employee of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) at Umrangso in Assam’s Dima Hasao district lost four fingers of his left hand in an accident on duty on Friday afternoon.

The employee has been identified as 36-year-old Thoi Khelma. He is an employee of the electrical branch at the hydro project.

Four fingers on Khelma’s left hand except the thumb were cut off by a crane engaged in the project works while he was on duty.

He was first brought to the Umrangso Community Health Centre where he was initially treated. But he was later referred to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.

According to the doctors at the Umrangso health centre, Khelma had no threat to his life but he would find difficulty in his daily works as he had lost fingers.

Also Read: World Book Day: Books Mark the Beginning of a New Friend