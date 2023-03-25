Assam: NFR Completes Electrification of Chaparmukh to Lumding Section

In a bid to become a net zero carbon emitter, the inspection of railway electrification works followed by a speed trial in both directions at full sectional speed in Chaparmukh-Hojai-Lumding section Lumding Division in Assam has been completed successfully on Friday.

The section between Chaparmukh to Lumding has nine stations. Many local and long-distance trains pass through this section. After the completion of electrification works, trains from Guwahati to Lumding will operate on electric traction.

NFR in a statement which was issued on Friday said that, “More and more passenger and freight carrying trains will pass through these sections with full pace without losing its punctuality. Traders and commuters travelling in between this section will be benefitted as the travel time will reduce.”

According to reports, work on electrification projects of NFR electrification is expected to improve the mobility of trains in the region.

In addition to the reduction in pollution due to the shift from fossil fuel to electricity, the efficiency of the Railway system in the region will also improve. This would facilitate seamless traffic and save the time of the trains moving to and from northeast to other states.

In order to minimize dependence o­n fossil fuels Indian Railways is working in mission mode to become the largest “Green Railways” in the world. Eighty-Five percent of Route Kilometer (RKM) of electrification works have been completed in the entire Indian Railway network.

It is to be mentioned that the NFR has completed the electrification of over 132 route kilometers in the last three quarters of the current financial year. N.F. Railway has achieved electrification of 1108 route kilometers which is 26.28 percent of the total 4216 route kilometers of the network, as part of its target of achieving net zero carbon emission. 445 Km of railway tracks have been electrified in Assam. The zone plans to electrify its entire route kilometers by December 2023.