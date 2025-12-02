Assam NHM Workers Demand Reversal of Salary Deductions

The National Health Mission (NHM) in Assam has sparked outrage among its employees after issuing directives to cut salaries in response to recent employee protests.

According to a circular issued on 2 December, the NHM administration ordered a three-day salary deduction for technical staff and a seven-day deduction for other employees, citing their participation in a peaceful agitation.

The protest, held from 29 October to 12 November, was organized to press for various unresolved demands and was conducted with full approval from departmental authorities, the Health Minister, and the Chief Minister. Employees claim they had informed the administration in advance and had followed all procedural norms.

The wage cut directive has left employees shocked and angered. The staff association has strongly condemned the NHM Director’s action, terming it arbitrary and a violation of human rights.

They emphasized that employees had participated in the protest to demand fair wages and equality for equal work, and that penalizing them with “no work, no pay” is unjust.

The association has demanded an immediate withdrawal of the salary-cut order and called on the administration to respect employees’ rights while resolving the longstanding issues that prompted the protest.

