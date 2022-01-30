Assam | No New SOP For Saraswati Puja: Keshab Mahanta

Assam Health & Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta on Sunday said that the state government will not issue any new SOP for celebration of Saraswati Puja.

Speaking to media at Bokakhat, Keshab Mahanta said, “The Saraswati puja will have to be celebrated by following the COVID protocols issued earlier. The new SOP will be issued on February 1 but it will not have any new guidelines for Saraswati Puja celebrations.”

“We urged the people to celebrate the festival with proper COVID appropriate behavior, wear masks and maintain social distancing so that there is no further spread of the virus,” the minister said.

It may be mentioned that there has been a slight dip in cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Assam on Saturday reported 2,294 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 28,788. The positivity rate stood at 6.41 percent.