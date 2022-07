Noted social worker from Assam, Siddique Ali passed away on Sunday evening at the age of 66.

A resident of Kamalabari Path under number 13 ward of Lakhimpur, Ali passed away at around 7.50 pm today evening at his residence.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

According to reports, the noted social worker will be rest tomorrow. His body will be buried at the North Lakhimpur Town graveyard.