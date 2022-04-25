Assam: OIL Cyber Attackers Demand Rs 57 Cr As Ransom

In a fresh development in Oil India Limited (OIL) ransomware attack case In Assam’s Dibrugarh, company spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika on Sunday informed that the attackers had asked for a ransom of USD 75 lakhs (over Rs 57 crore).

"Oil India Limited's registered headquarter at Duliajan is under a ransomware attack which led to the company shutting down its computers and IT systems," said OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika on Sunday.

"As of now, there is no clue about the identity of the hacker or how that hack made way to our systems. Investigation agencies are probing the issue," he added.

However, the oil production operations of India's second-largest national oil and gas company are functioning normally.

"With regards to oil production, operations are functioning normally. SAP platform is not affected the only issue arising is in the personal desktops installed in our offices. Some of them have been cleaned, work is in progress on the remaining desktops," he said.

He also informed that a team of IT experts are actively working with the company to strengthen Oil India’s firewall system.

"We are taking the help of an IT security expert team. Special agent which can be called a superior anti-virus will be installed on every system so that such incidents don't occur once again," he added.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered by the police on the basis of complaints by the company.

Earlier, investigating agencies found that the attackers had planted ransomware in its server from Nigeria.

Further investigation is on.

