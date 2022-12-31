Assam: Oil Thief Wounded in Police Firing in Nagaon

An oil thief sustained bullet injuries after the police opened fire on him in Nagaon district of Assam on Saturday.

The oil thief has been identified as Imdad Ali.

As per reports, he was arrested by the Nagaon Police from Merapani.

While Imdad was brought to Nagaon, he tried to attack the police and flee from their custody at Uriagaon. The police then resorted to shoot him.

Imdad received bullet injuries in his leg and is currently undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a critical condition.

It may be mentioned that, the Assam Police arrested 10 people in connection with an oil theft case and seized two oil tankers and a four-wheeler from various parts of Assam and Meghalaya.

According to Assam Police, the arrested persons were identified as Pranjit Bora (39), Md Sukkur Ali (32), Bitu Singha, Ashir Uddin Hoque (30), Tapan Bania (23), Sagar Bora, Gopal Dey (52), Narayan Sarkar, Emdad Ali alias Bhaity and Parul Hussain.