Assam: One Dead, 6 Injured in a Tragic Road Accident

In a tragic road accident, one killed and six other injured, including a child after a truck and a Hyundai Venue car collided with each other at Kaliabor.

The Hyundai Venue car carrying people of a marriage caught fire after the accident. The deceased has been identified as Chandan Basar, the driver of the car.

Meanwhile, the injured have been rushed to Tezpur for advanced treatment.

Moreover, a journalist Gautam Bora has also been injured after he went to receive information on the incident.

The journalist was severely injured after he was hit by a truck and has been rushed to Guwahati for treatment.