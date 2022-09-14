Assam: One Held with 1,050 Kg Burmese Supari at Lumding

In yet another major haul, security forces seized a whopping 1,050 kg of Burmese supari in Assam’s Hojai district on Wednesday.

As many as 70 sacks of Burmese supari were seized from a truck that was en route Jamunamukh from Hailakandi.

It is learned that the seized Burmese supari is worth around Rs 15 lakh.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck, identified as one Kalim Uddin, was arrested in connection to the seizure.

Earlier yesterday, a total of 78 sacks of Burmese supari were seized from a mini truck that was intercepted at Lanka near Bamungaon.

Four persons were arrested in connection to the seizure, identified as Nazrul Islam, Narul Haque, Abdul Salam and Nurul Haque.