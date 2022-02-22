Assam: Robber Injured in Police Firing

In an encounter by the police on Tuesday evening, a robber has sustained injuries at Kosumari in Upper Assam’s Sepon.

The injured robber has been identified as Arun Kurmi.

Kurmi was arrested in an operation conducted by the police on Tuesday evening. Police resorted to firing when Kurmi tried to flee from their captivity.

As per reports, Kurmi has been shot at his leg. He has been admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh and is currently undergoing treatment.

Kurmi was allegedly involved in many other criminal offences.