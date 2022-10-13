Assam: Online Delivery Boy Held With Drugs at Namrup

An online delivery boy was arrested with a large amount of drugs in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Thursday.

The accused, identified as one Abhilekh Sharma, was apprehended from Namrup town.

Sources said Abhilekh was in possession of 13 grams drugs during his arrest.

Meanwhile, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused person.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

In another incident, a huge quantity of ganja was seized during an operation at a village at Kampur under Assam’s Nagaon district.

Two persons, identified as Maqbul Hussain and Faizul Haque, were arrested in connection to the seizure.

Around one kilogram of ganja was seized from their possession, sources informed.