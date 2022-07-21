Assam: Opium Worth Rs 7.5 Crore Seized at Guwahati Railway Station

In a major haul, security forces seized opium worth Rs 7.5 crore from a train at Guwahati railway station on Thursday.

The drugs, weighing around 10 kilograms, were recovered from Rajdhani Express by the Guwahati Railway Police (GRP), sources informed.

Four smugglers including women were arrested in connection to the seizure. They have been identified as Nitesh Kumar, Sujit Kumar, Naina Devi, Durga Devi.

Meanwhile, a case under the NDPS Act was arrested against the smugglers.

Investigation to unearth further linkages is underway, police said.

Earlier on Monday, a huge quantity of opium weighing over 2kgs was seized at Guwahati railway station.

Two persons, identified as Abhyas Kumar and Sumal Kumar, were arrested in connection to it.

The approximate cost of recovered opium is said to be Rs 1.4 crore.