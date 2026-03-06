Assam Opposition Parties Hold Press Conference To Challenge BJP Ahead of Elections

In a move aimed at strengthening opposition unity ahead of the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections, senior leaders from the Congress, AIJAP, APHLC, and CPM convened a joint meeting today to discuss potential alliances and collaborative strategies.

Addressing the press after the discussions, Akhil Gogoi was absent, while Gaurav Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Jon Ingti Kathar, and Suprakash Talukdar were present.

Unity Talks Underway

According to sources, Gaurav Gogoi mentioned that even now, discussions regarding alliance are ongoing with the Raijor Dal and the CPM. He said, 'Today we have come together with four parties and initiated this united journey. In the coming days, joint meetings will be held at various places in the state, and this struggle will be carried forward by reaching out to the people.'



He also raised allegations against the BJP government, saying that in the state, the BJP has been carrying out misrule and bad governance, and the opposition parties will fight unitedly to bring these matters to the people.



On the other hand, regarding Azmal, Gaurav Gogoi commented that 'Azmal is like a 108 for the Chief Minister.' Whenever the Chief Minister is in trouble, Badruddin Azmal lends help, and now AIUDF is benefiting as a reward for that alliance.

Remarks on Azmal and Political Allegiances

Gogoi further contrasted Congress’s approach with that of the BJP, stating, “Congress stands for value-based politics, while the BJP pursues opportunistic politics. Ultimately, it is the people who will decide whether they wish to support principled governance or politics driven by self-interest.”

Criticism of the BJP’s Campaign

According to Gaurav Gogoi, the same party that the BJP had long portrayed as its rival is now being considered for support in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. “Politics in Assam has reached its lowest point, and this is largely due to a leader like Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he said, adding that many feel embarrassed about Assam’s political climate when they travel outside the state.

Gogoi reiterated his earlier comments regarding AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, suggesting that Ajmal functions as Sarma’s “108”—always ready to assist the Chief Minister when needed. “If the BJP truly regards Ajmal as an opponent, Sarma should state it clearly during outreach campaigns like the Jana Ashirwad Yatra,” Gogoi remarked.

Meanwhile, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi also aimed the BJP, noting that four opposition parties have united with a shared goal of defeating the ruling party. He expressed optimism that additional parties would join this alliance in the near future.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi said the coalition is working on strategies to engage the people of Assam on national issues, claiming that public support is steadily growing to ensure the BJP is permanently removed from power in the state. He further accused the BJP of surviving politically in Assam due to its alliance with the AIUDF, describing Ajmal as an “agent of the BJP.”

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s campaign efforts, he suggested that the party’s political outreach should be called a “curse yatra” rather than a “blessing yatra.” He also accused those who claim to champion cow protection of being linked to cases involving the theft of Gir cows.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi additionally criticised the BJP government for failing to deliver justice in the case of singer Zubeen Garg, arguing that under such circumstances, the party’s yatra cannot genuinely be called a “blessing yatra.”