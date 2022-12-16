Assam Orunodoi 2.0 Scheme: What is covered, who is eligible, documents required, and many more

The Orunodoi Scheme 2.0, unveiled by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is an undertaking of the Assam State Government. It is both historic and ambitious because a large part of the population of Assam can be put into the beneficiary-category for this scheme. It aims to empower its citizens and ensure that everyone gets a fair chance to make progress.
Time and again, the state government of Assam has come up with numerous schemes and programs with the intention of improving the lives of farmers and other financially vulnerable categories such as unemployed women and children. Here's everything you need to know before registering for Orunodoi 2.0.
Through sustained assistance from DBT, the Orunodoi 2.0 Scheme seeks to end poverty and socially and economically integrate financially disadvantaged families within the State.
To ensure that the poorest people have access to a minimum guarantee of nutrition and health. Eligible Beneficiaries can expect to receive monthly financial assistance to help them pay for essentials like medicine, pulses, and food.
As a form of assistance, the government will be sending a total of one thousand Rupees to the beneficiary's bank account via Direct Bank Transfer (DBT).
Existing beneficiaries of Deen Dayal Divyangjan Achoni and Indira Miri Sarbojonin Bishwa Pension Achoni will be subsumed under the Orunodoi 2.0 Scheme.
Largest DBT Scheme of Assam
Financial Benefits of the Orunodoi Asoni 2.0: What every beneficiary will receive:
The following non-negotiable conditions for eligibility are as follows:
Permanent resident of Assam
Applicants myust be physically present at the time of registering to avail it’s benefits
Combined income of he family must be less than Rs. 2 lakh per annum.
Having a bank account with a bank passbook is necessary. If not present, the applicant has to open a new one
Aadhar Card
Pan card
Domicile of Assam
Bank Account
Bank Passbook
2 Photos
Mobile number
Ration card
Income certificate
Self-declaration form
Identity Card
Voter id card
Age Proof
Address Proof
Open Offcial website
Click on Register button
Fill in details such as Name, Address, Mobile number
Upload Photo and all the dicuemnts as required
Click on Submit Now and then take a print-out
The print-out has to be submitted to the nearest Sicial Welfare Department
You can access the Orunodoi Login Option on the Scheme's Official Website. Choose Your Preferred User Type, Enter your Password and Click Login.
Visit Offcial Website
Click on “View Beneficiaries Status”
Select the District and fill-in the last 7 digits of your Orunodoi Registration number.
Click “Search” to see all the details