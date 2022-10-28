Assam: Over 100 Passengers On Ferry Left Stranded Near Majuli

A ferry with passengers onboard was on Friday left stranded in the middle of the Brahmaputra river near Majuli in Assam.

According to reports, the ferry, carrying passengers along with numerous vehicles has been left stranded.

There are over a hundred passengers, eight cars and 40 motorcycles on the ferry.

Due to dense fog, the ferry supposed to leave at 8 am, left at 9 am. However, after leaving from Aflamukh ferry ghat, it got stranded in the middle of the river.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the incident is not clear yet.

Further details are awaited.