Assam: Over 28,000 Suicide Cases Reported in a Decade

Assam reported over 28,000 suicide cases since 2012, this was informed at the state assembly session on Monday.

In a written reply, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that inquiry into such cases has revealed that individuals have taken their own lives for various reasons, including family dispute, financial crisis or a relationship gone wrong.

As many as 28,056 suicide cases have been reported since 2012 in the state, CM Sarma said.

He further stated that in the last 10 years, 12,703 cases of murder, 111 rape and murder, 18,519 rapes and 31,360 molestations have been registered.



The CM, to another question, said a total of 1,19,800 cases pertaining to nine types of crimes, including theft, rape, kidnapping, murder and dacoity, have been recorded from 2017 till February 28, 2022.



The figure for similar crimes between 2011 and 2016 stood at 85,224, he noted.



Apart from that, 10,651 cyber crime cases were registered from 2016 till February 28, 2022, and 1,374 arrests made during the period.



Number of cyber cases filed from 2011 to 2016 touched 1,467 and arrests made 164, the chief minister added.

The Chief Minister earlier in the assembly session on March 21 informed that a total of 3,095 incidents of suicide took place in the state in 2021.

While replying to a query by BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia during the Question Hour, CM Sarma said that 3,095 incidents of suicide were reported last year.

He stated that the number of suicides has decreased from 2020, when 3,243 such incidents were registered compared to 3,095 in 2021.

"The issue of mental health is involved with cases of suicide. The government is taking various programmes to develop the mental health condition," he said.

Also Read: India Rules Out Participation In 15-Nation Trading Group