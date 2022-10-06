Assam: Over 640 Road Accidents Registered During Durga Puja 2022

As many as 643 road accidents were recorded in Assam during the Durga Puja celebrations this year.

According to statistical data issued by Mrityunjay 108 Emergency Ambulance service, these accidents were registered during the five days of celebrations which started on October 1.

Kamrup Rural registered the highest number of accidents this year with 75 cases, followed by Sonitpur with 53 cases and Nagaon with 46 cases.

During the idol immersion on October 5, the districts of Nagaon and Darrang recorded the highest number of road accidents with 15 registered cases, followed by Udalguri with 13 cases and Cachar districts with 12 cases.

It may be mentioned that last year, a total of 541 road accidents during the Durga Puja festivities.