Assam: Over Rs 8 Lakh Cash, Rs 87,000 Demonetized Notes Recovered From Dibrugarh DTO's House

The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell launched a massive crackdown on alleged corruption practices in Dibrugarh district transport office (DTO) in Assam.
During a raid on Friday, the probe agency recovered Rs 7,03,800 unaccounted cash and demonetized notes worth Rs 87,000 from the residence of Sanjib Hazarika, DTO of Dibrugarh district.
"In continuation of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM action against corruption at DTO office Dibrugarh, searches have been carried out at residence of Sri Sanjib Hazarika DTO Dibrugarh. Till now Rs.7,03,800 unaccounted cash recovered and 87k demonetized notes found. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam," ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh informed on Twitter.
Earlier on Wednesday night, the vigilance cell raided the residence of Junior Assistant of DTO, Dibrugarh, Ditimoni Gogoi and recovered Rs 9,30,500 in cash and documents
Gogoi was arrested by the vigilance cell after she was caught ed-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 700 from the complainant for facilitating offline payment of Road Tax.
The vigilance cell also arrested a tout in connection to the case, identified as one Pankaj Saikia.
The agency then raided the residence of Pankaj Saikia in Dibrugarh’s Tengakhat area and seized several documents.