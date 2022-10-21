Assam: Over Rs 8 Lakh Cash, Rs 87,000 Demonetized Notes Recovered From Dibrugarh DTO's House

The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell launched a massive crackdown on alleged corruption practices in Dibrugarh district transport office (DTO) in Assam.

During a raid on Friday, the probe agency recovered Rs 7,03,800 unaccounted cash and demonetized notes worth Rs 87,000 from the residence of Sanjib Hazarika, DTO of Dibrugarh district.

"In continuation of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM action against corruption at DTO office Dibrugarh, searches have been carried out at residence of Sri Sanjib Hazarika DTO Dibrugarh. Till now Rs.7,03,800 unaccounted cash recovered and 87k demonetized notes found. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam," ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh informed on Twitter.