Assam: Panic Grip Residents after Gas Leak in Panitola

Panic gripped Panitola Village in Assam’s Tinsukia after a terrifying gas leak incident was reported on Saturday morning.

The gas emissions from the Assam Gas Company have sparked fear amongst the residents of the village.

However, no action has been taken by the Assam Gas Company in relation to the matter so far.

One must note, on March 9, this year, the locals of Baghjan lodged an FIR against Oil India Limited (OIL) after an incident of gas condensate discharge was reported from an oil well.

Reportedly, a day prior, uncontrollable gas condensate discharge from an oil well owned by OIL.

According to official information, a technical issue caused the gas leakage at a suction pipe on the surface level of the BGI well in Baghjan.

OIL public relations officer Bhairab Bhuyan confirming the development stated that a technical glitch was detected as the well was being set up for production, which resulted in gas leaking. After sealing the well, the leakage was immediately stopped by technical specialists, according to Bhuyan.

Residents of the area have urged the government to halt all drilling activities until safety precautions are taken in the region.

The incident took place around three years after the Baghjan blowout of May 2020. Well no. 5 at Baghjan had been spewing gas uncontrollably since May 27, 2020 and caught fire on June 9 killing two of OIL's firefighters.

The Supreme Court, in August 2021 gave its verdict on the Baghjan issue where they proposed 6 new committees with 4 members each.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had appealed the Supreme Court challenging its hearing on Baghjan. Minutes of an Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) meeting of the environment ministry, held in February 2017, show that OIL had requested that it be granted permission to use the earlier public hearings.