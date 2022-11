Several passengers sustained injuries after the bus in which they were travelling met with an accident in Assam’s South Kamrup district on Friday morning.

According to sources, the bus collided with dumb truck carrying sand.

The passenger bus was en route Guwahati from Dhubri when it met with an accident in Kukurmara.

After the accident, the dumb truck escaped from the scene and the driver of the bus fled the spot.

Several passengers were injured and were rushed to Rampur Primary Health Centre.