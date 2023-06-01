Assam PAT 2023 Admit Cards on June 5, Check Details to Download

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam will issue admit cards for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2023 on June 5, said Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

In the attached notification, DTE Assam informed that candidates can download admit cards from dte.assam.gov.in using application number or mobile number and date of birth.

The entrance test will be held on June 18 at exam centres across the country.