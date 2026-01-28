Patharughat Peasant Revolt: Atul Bora Pays Homage to Martyrs on Krishak Swahid Diwas

Assam agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary minister Atul Bora on Wednesday paid homage to the martyrs of the historic Patharughat peasants' uprising on the occasion of Krishak Swahid Diwas at Patharughat in the Darrang district.

Bora, while speaking at the event, solemnly remembered the 140 farmers who lost their lives protesting against the oppressive tax regime and brutal atrocities imposed by British rulers. He said their unparalleled courage and sacrifice continue to inspire generations and form a proud chapter in Assam’s freedom struggle.

Highlighting the state government’s efforts for the farming community, Bora noted various farmer-centric initiatives undertaken under the leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to promote welfare, economic empowerment, and prosperity for Assam’s farmers.

As part of the programme, Bora felicitated the family members of the martyrs and released a memorial souvenir dedicated to their legacy. An exhibition was also organised, featuring stalls from government departments and Self-Help Groups (SHGs), which showcased agricultural products, schemes, and local innovations, attracting significant public interest.

The event was attended by Sipajhar MLA Parmananda Rajbongshi, district commissioner Pubali Gohain, senior superintendent of police Hemanta Kumar Das, CEO of Darrang Zilla Parishad Karabi Saikia Karan, social worker Mukunda Deka, along with other dignitaries and residents.

Patharughat Peasant Uprising

The Patharughat Peasant Revolt, also known as Patharughatar Rann or the Battle of Patharughat, was a significant uprising against British colonial rule in Assam. It occurred on January 28, 1894, in the Darrang district, when farmers protested a steep increase in land revenue imposed by the British. Following a survey of the region in 1893, the colonial administration raised land taxes by 70 to 80 per cent, a move that sparked widespread resentment among peasants who had previously paid taxes either in kind or through service.

On the day of the revolt, thousands of farmers gathered for a Raij Mel (people’s convention) to peacefully express their opposition. British officials, including JD Anderson, the deputy commissioner of Darrang, arrived with armed troops and ordered firing on the unarmed crowd. The massacre claimed the lives of approximately 140 people according to unofficial accounts, though official records cited only 15 deaths. Due to its scale and brutality, the incident is often referred to as the “Jallianwala Bagh of the Northeast,” highlighting its significance in India’s struggle for freedom, even though it remains less widely known.

The site of the uprising is commemorated annually as Krishak Swahid Diwas on January 29, honouring the courage and sacrifice of the farmers who laid down their lives for justice and fairness.