Assam Pays Tribute to October 2008 Serial Blast Victims

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday paid tribute to the victims of the serial blast that rocked the state on October 30, 2008.
Taking to X platform, CM Sarma posted, “October 30, 2008, is a dark day in the history of Assam. On that day many innocent people lost their lives in the clutches of insurgents. Our brothers and sisters were left with deep scars for life. On this cursed day, we pay tribute to everyone who lost their lives prematurely and express our deepest condolences to everyone who was injured.” (translated from Assamese)
“To build a developed Assam full of peace and harmony, we have to go on a united fight against insurgency. Our government is committed to always playing an active role in this regard,” he added.
As many as 80 people lost their lives and over 400 people were physically disabled for life in the tragic bomb blast that took place on 30th October 2008 in Guwahati alone.
Notably, the bomb blast took place in Ganeshguri, Panbazaar, Kachari, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Bongaigaon.
It was a serial blast planned by the founder of the now-disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) Ranjan Daimary.
He was found guilty and given a life sentence for the serial blast.
He has been serving the life sentence in jail since 2019 after being convicted by a special court in the serial blasts case in 2008 that rocked Assam.