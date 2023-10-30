Assam Pays Tribute to October 2008 Serial Blast Victims

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday paid tribute to the victims of the serial blast that rocked the state on October 30, 2008.

Taking to X platform, CM Sarma posted, “October 30, 2008, is a dark day in the history of Assam. On that day many innocent people lost their lives in the clutches of insurgents. Our brothers and sisters were left with deep scars for life. On this cursed day, we pay tribute to everyone who lost their lives prematurely and express our deepest condolences to everyone who was injured.” (translated from Assamese)