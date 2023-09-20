Assam Pays Tribute To Its Freedom Fighters On Swahid Divas

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday paid tributes to the state’s freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during the Quit India Movement on September 20, 1942.
Taking to X, the chief minister wrote, “On this day, many great Assamese freedom fighters including Kanaklata Barua, Mukunda Kakati, Tileshwari Baruah, Bhogeswari Phukanani and Manbar Nath sacrificed their lives in the 1942 Quit India Movement. I pay tribute to these ever-revered fighters who showed immense sacrifice and patriotism in the freedom revolution on this holy day.” (translated from Assamese)
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu also paid tributes to the freedom fighter. He said, “Tributes to young martyrs of Assam - Kanaklata Baruah, Mukunda Kakati, Tileswari Barua and many others, who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 20 during the Quit India Movement in 1942. A historic day in India's freedom movement, their valour continues to inspire us all.”