Assam Pays Tribute To Its Freedom Fighters On Swahid Divas

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu also paid tributes to the freedom fighter. He said, “Tributes to young martyrs of Assam - Kanaklata Baruah, Mukunda Kakati, Tileswari Barua and many others, who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 20 during the Quit India Movement in 1942. A historic day in India's freedom movement, their valour continues to inspire us all.”