Assam PGT Aspirants Appeal Govt to Release Pending Appointment Lists

Candidates for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) have urged the Assam government to release the second and third lists of appointments at the earliest. Addressing a press conference at the Gauhati Press Club on Monday, the PGT candidates expressed their frustration and stated that the first list of appointments was published on May 30, and the Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had then announced that subsequent lists would be released soon. However, despite the declaration, no further lists have been issued so far.

Candidates highlighted that even after the release of the first list, around 230 vacancies remained unfilled. Many qualified candidates were left out, despite the availability of posts. They pointed out that the deadline for issuing appointment letters is October 10, but the government has yet to publish the pending lists.

Currently, nearly 400 candidates are still excluded from the process, while over 230 posts remain vacant. The candidates urged the Education Department to take the matter seriously and called upon both the Education Minister and the Chief Minister to ensure that the remaining lists are published within the first half of September.

On June 28, the Education Minister had publicly stated through social media that second and third merit lists for both Graduate and Post Graduate Teachers candidates would be released.

As per the advertisement conditions, the PGT aspirants have appealed the Education Department and the government to release the second and third merit lists for PGT posts before September 7.

Demands of Post Graduate Teachers:

The advertisement for PGT posts had clearly mentioned that a second and third merit list would be published. Why, even after more than two and a half months since the results were declared, has injustice been done to PGT candidates? Why have the second and third lists not been released for PGT posts?

An overlapping issue has been observed in the subjects Assamese and Alternative Assamese. The same candidate has been selected in both Assamese and Alternative Assamese, creating overlapping. Candidates urged the authorities to resolve this issue and release the second and third merit lists for PGT teachers.

Since the advertisement had clearly mentioned that posts for Assamese and Alternative Assamese teachers were separate, why has the cut-off been kept the same in the merit list?

Why was a combined cut-off published for both subjects? What is the reason behind keeping the cut-off the same in the merit list?

Why has the Education Department and the government kept candidates in a state of confusion, despair, and uncertainty?

