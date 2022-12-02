Assam: Noted Photographer Ashim Kundu Passes Away

Noted photographer from Assam’s Nagaon, Ashim Kundu, has passed away on Thursday night following high blood pressure. He was 61.

He breathed his last at his residence in Nagaon yesterday. He had been suffering from high blood pressure since a long time.

Notably, Kundu was the president of Nagaon Photographer’s Association and was a part of Nagaon Press Club. He also worked for popular monthly magazine ‘Bismoy’.

Moreover, he was also known for his works at news channel ‘Nagaon Talks’ where he worked extensively.

Following his demise, a pall of gloom has descended upon his family, friends and well wishers alike.