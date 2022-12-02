Assam

Assam: Noted Photographer Ashim Kundu Passes Away

He breathed his last at his residence in Nagaon yesterday. He had been suffering from high blood pressure since a long time.
Assam: Noted Photographer Ashim Kundu Passes Away
Assam: Noted Photographer Ashim Kundu Passes Away
Pratidin Time

Noted photographer from Assam’s Nagaon, Ashim Kundu, has passed away on Thursday night following high blood pressure. He was 61.

He breathed his last at his residence in Nagaon yesterday. He had been suffering from high blood pressure since a long time.

Notably, Kundu was the president of Nagaon Photographer’s Association and was a part of Nagaon Press Club. He also worked for popular monthly magazine ‘Bismoy’.

Moreover, he was also known for his works at news channel ‘Nagaon Talks’ where he worked extensively.

Following his demise, a pall of gloom has descended upon his family, friends and well wishers alike.

Also Read
5 Jawans Injured In Naxal Attack In Jharkhand
Assam
Ashim Kundu
noted photographer

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com