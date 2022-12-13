Assam: Pistol Used in Dibrugarh Firing Incident Recovered, 1 Held

The Dibrugarh Police has recovered a .9 mm pistol used in the firing incident that took place near Laluka village on October 31.

The pistol was recovered near a pond in Jopora Gaon in Assam’s Dibrugarh.

The police also arrested another accused identified as Tipu in connection to the firing incident. A total of five persons have been arrested so far in the incident

It may be mentioned that a middle-aged man identified as Siddharth Rajkonwar was grievously injured after being shot at by unknown miscreants in a tire shop near Laluka village in Dibrugarh.

Although he was shot at point blank range, sources said that the bullet wound fortunately wasn't fatal.

Last month, the Dibrugarh Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone who could provide information leading to the recovery of the pistol.