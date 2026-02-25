Assam: PM Modi To Arrive In Silchar on March 14; The Preparation On The Way

Silchar is gearing up for a high-profile visit as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in the town on March 14 to lay the foundation stone of the much-anticipated Panchgram–Barapani High-Speed Highway project, estimated to cost Rs 22,000 crore.

According to sources, the mega infrastructure project is being seen as a transformative step for the Barak Valley region, promising improved connectivity and economic momentum. Alongside the highway, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a Rs 564 crore flyover in Silchar and the region’s first agriculture university at Patharkandi.

Massive Preparations Underway

With less than two weeks to go, the Assam government has intensified preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the Prime Minister’s programme.

On Wednesday, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and Director General of Police Harmit Singh visited Silchar to inspect the proposed venue at Ambikapur on the Ramanagar bypass, where the Prime Minister’s public meeting will be held.

The inspection was attended by Assam Ministers Kaushik Roy and Krishnendu Paul, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Ayush Garg, Cachar Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das, along with several senior officials from different government departments.

High-Level Security Review

Following the site inspection, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and DGP Harmit Singh chaired a crucial review meeting at the office of the Cachar District Commissioner.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Air Force, and other central and state security agencies. Departmental heads, district administrative officials, and senior police officers also participated in the discussions.

Security arrangements, helipad preparations, convoy routes, and contingency plans were thoroughly examined during the meeting. Officials discussed coordination mechanisms among various agencies to ensure seamless movement and maximum security during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Addressing the media, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said that top officials were personally overseeing the arrangements to ensure that the programme proceeds without any lapses. He added that the government is committed to making the visit successful while prioritising public convenience.

Focus on Public Convenience

Apart from security, the administration is also focusing on civic arrangements to ensure that attendees do not face inconvenience.

Officials discussed provisions for drinking water, food distribution, medical facilities, sanitation, and adequate parking. Traffic regulation plans are being prepared to avoid congestion in and around the meeting venue.

Given the scale of the event, special arrangements are also being made to manage entry and exit routes for the large gathering expected at the public rally.

Boost for Barak Valley

The Panchgram–Barapani High-Speed Highway project is expected to significantly enhance connectivity between Assam and neighbouring states. The proposed Silchar flyover is aimed at easing traffic congestion in the town, while the agriculture university at Patharkandi is set to strengthen higher education and research opportunities in the region.

Political observers believe the Prime Minister’s visit underscores the Centre’s focus on infrastructure expansion in the Northeast. For residents of Silchar and the larger Barak Valley, the projects are being viewed as long-awaited developments that could reshape the region’s economic landscape.

As March 14 approaches, Silchar is witnessing heightened administrative activity and public anticipation. With large crowds expected and multiple landmark projects on the agenda, the Prime Minister’s visit is poised to be one of the biggest political and developmental events in the region this year.