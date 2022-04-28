Assam: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 7 Cancer Centres in Dibrugarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated Cancer Centre at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) campus at Dibrugarh in Assam.

The Prime Minister also virtually inaugurated six other cancer centres from the AMCH campus in different parts of the state.

The cancer centres inaugurated by PM Modi are Barpeta, Tezpur, Jorhat, Darrang, Kokrajhar and Lakhimpur cancer centres other than the AMCH cancer centre.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation of 7 other cancer centres to be set up at Goalpara, Dhubri, Nagaon, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Nalbari.

Inaugurating the cancer hospitals PM Modi said, "Today, 7 new cancer hospitals have been inaugurated in Assam. There was a time, even one hospital getting opened up in 7 years was a thing to celebrate. Times have changed now. I have been told 3 more cancer hospitals will be ready for your service in a few months."

Speaking at the event in Dibrugarh, the Prime Minister said that his government has also focussed on preventive healthcare with yoga, fitness and cleanliness.

"Hospitals are at your service but I will be happy if these new hospitals remain empty; I pray for your health... our govt has also focussed on preventive healthcare with yoga, fitness, 'swachhata'. New testing centers are being opened up in the country," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said, “On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi

ji for inaugurating Cancer Centre at Assam Medical College & Hospital campus, Dibrugarh. The centre will help carry forward our mission of taking cancer care to remotest parts of Assam.”

“Also accompanied Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji to an exhibition displaying the initiatives of Govt of Assam & Assam Cancer Care Foundation, at Dibrugarh Cancer Centre. Hon Governor Prof @jagdishmukhi, Hon Union Min Shipping & Ports Shri @sarbanandsonwal were present,” he added.

