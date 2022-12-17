Assam: Three Poachers Arrested In Digboi; Venison Meat, Rifle Seized

Assam police on Friday night apprehended three suspected poachers at Digboi in Tinsukia district.

The arrested trio has been identified as Ramayan Gor, Dhona Gorh and Pranab Phukan.

Police also seized venison meat and hunting rifle from their possession.

Meanwhile, a case under the Wildlife Act has been registered against the trio.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam police arrested a most wanted rhino poacher from Darrang district.

The wanted poacher, identified as Abdul Matin alias Kala, was the main criminal behind January 2022 rhino poaching at Kaziranga National Park.

In the month of February, cash reward of Rs. 2 lakhs was announced for his information that would lead to his arrest.