Assam
Assam: POCSO Court Awards 20 Years Of Imprisonment To Child Abuser
According to sources, the accused identified as Rajen Narzary was found guilty after which a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed.
In a significant verdict, a POCSO (Protection of Children from of Sexual Offences) court in Assam’s Chirang, has handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence for an individual involved in the assault of a three-year-old girl.
This verdict stems from the 18/2019 (POCSO) case near the Indo-Bhutan border.
Notably, in addition to the fine, Narzary faces an extra year of imprisonment. The ruling marks a vital step towards justice against child abusers in the region.