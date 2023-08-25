Assam: POCSO Court Awards 20 Years Of Imprisonment To Child Abuser
According to sources, the accused identified as Rajen Narzary was found guilty after which a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed.

In a significant verdict, a POCSO (Protection of Children from of Sexual Offences) court in Assam’s Chirang, has handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence for an individual involved in the assault of a three-year-old girl.

This verdict stems from the 18/2019 (POCSO) case near the Indo-Bhutan border.

Notably, in addition to the fine, Narzary faces an extra year of imprisonment. The ruling marks a vital step towards justice against child abusers in the region.

