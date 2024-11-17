Assam: Poet and Writer Gunabala Mahanta Passes Away at 78

Gunabala Mahanta, the wife of the late Satradhikar of Dihing Namati Satra in Assam’s Naharkatia passed away on November 17 (Sunday) at the age of 78.

She was the mother of Dr. B.N. Mahanta, Professor of Medicine. She leaves behind two sons, one daughter, six grandchildren, and numerous relatives and well-wishers.

A poet and writer, Gunabala Mahanta was also an active participant in various social organizations in Margherita, where she resided until 2012. Known for her deep community involvement and warm, loving nature, she was cherished by all who knew her. Her contributions to literature and social causes have left an indelible mark on the region.