Assam: Poet-Writer Dibakar Renu Killed In Accident

Renowned poet and writer from Assam, Dibakar Renu, tragically passed away on Friday morning following a road mishap.

Dibakar was involved in an accident on Thursday night at Jalukbari area in Guwahati city.

He was admitted to Gate hospital in Noonmati where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment today morning.

Dibakar was a resident of Tihu in Nalbari district and was known for his poems and literacy works.

Friends and well-wishers of Dibakar have expressed grief on his untimely demise and prayed for his departed soul.