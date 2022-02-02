Assam Police Announce Reward of Rs. 2 Lakhs for leads on 3 Suspected Rhino Poachers

The Assam Police on Wednesday announced rewards of Rs. 2 lakhs for information leading to the arrests of three accused in connection with a recent case of rhino poaching.

The Additional DGP (law and order), GP Singh in a tweet said that rewards of Rs. 5 lakhs will also be given for information leading to the recovery of the poached rhino horn.

ADGP GP Singh has released photographs of three suspected poachers announcing the rewards. He said that the three poachers are in the most wanted list.

The wanted persons have been identified as Abdul Matin, Ataur Rahman and Asmat Ali.

All the wanted persons are residents of Biswanath district.

A police source informed that they have been identified to be behind the recent rhino killing that took place in Kohora range of Kaziranga.