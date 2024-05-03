Assam Police Apprehend Poacher in Sonitpur, Recover Rhino Horn

The Assam Police apprehended a poacher and recovered a rhino horn in Sonitpur district's Jamugurihat area, reports emerged.
According to information, the poacher was nabbed during search operations launched by the Jamuguri Police, officials of the Forest Department, and village guards in Jamugurihat's Bharali Chapori area on Thursday evening.
The apprehended poacher has been identified as Hanif Ali.
As per reports, two of Hanif's accomplices fled from the spot after receiving information about the presence of the security forces.
Search operations are underway to nab the absconding poachers, reports added.