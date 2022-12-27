Assam: Police Arrest 2 In Possession Of Firearms From Rangia

Kamrup Police in Assam on Tuesday conducted an operation in Rangia and arrested two people in connection with possessing illegal firearms.

According to reports, the two people were arrested persons were history-sheeters named in several FIRs in other cases.

Officials identified the two as Atiqur Islam and Tajmul Ali. Police seized two pistols from their possession.

The pistols recovered were a 0.32 mm and 0.22 mm ones. In addition, 12 rounds of live ammunition were also recovered from them.

Earlier in October, two youths in Assam’s Tezpur were taken into custody by the police for allegedly being in possession of firearms.

According to police, they had information of the two youths and were in search of them when they tried to escape.

They were caught after the police pursued them for a long time. Officials from Borghat Police Station chased them and caught them near Batamari.

Officials said that the two were taken into custody and police recovered two pistols from their possession.

Police identified the youths as residents of Panchmile in Assam’s Sonitpur district. An investigation had been initiated in the matter, they said.

Meanwhile, the two youths were taken in for questioning as police tried to establish the source of the firearms.