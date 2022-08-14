Assam Police Arrests 4 For Having Links With ULFA-I

Tinsukia Police in Assam arrested four people including two women on Sunday on suspicion of having links with the terror outfit United Liberation Front Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

The three suspects out of the four were identified as Mrinali Gogoi, Geetashree Bora and Amarjyoti Barua who is also known as Montu Barua. They were arrested from Panitola in Nagaon district.

The fourth suspect, Sourav Chetia, was arrested from Panimudia area.

Earlier, today under the aegis of superintendent of police Subhjyoti Bora, massive police-paramilitary operations was carried out at Rupohibam and Nabil in Demow.

They managed to take into custody one accused in the matter. The accused was identified as Mohendra Baruah.

Police suspected Baruah of having links to the proscribed militant organisation. He has been kept at Demow Police Station.