Assam Police Arrests Tripura Youth For Links With Rohingya Trafficking

A team of Assam police have arrested a youth hailing from South Tripura distirict for his allegedl links in Rohingya trafficking from Bangladesh.

The accused, identified as Dipanjan Baidya, is a resident of Hrishyamukh area under Belonia sub-division.

According to information, Baidya was arrested on Monday and was taken to Karimganj for an investigation into Rohingya trafficking case.

The police in Assam’s Karinganj had arrested a group of Rohingya and during interrogation, Dipanjan’s name was cropped out.

Later, a raid was carried out at the residence of Baidya jointly with Tripura police.

Further investigation is on.

Last month, a total of six suspected Rohingyas were detained from the Matinagar area under the Kamalasagar Assembly of Sepahijala district ahead of the forthcoming election in Tripura.

According to sources, six Rohingya youths were staying in an abandoned house of Moti Mia in the Matinagar area for about a week.

However, the owner of the house Moti Mia was not at home for the past few days. When local people became aware of the matter, they surrounded the house and informed Border Security Force and Tripura Police.

They were detained and taken to Amtali Police Station for further interrogation.

During interrogation, the detainees claimed that they came from Hyderabad a long time ago and used to work there.

Later, they came to Tripura from there with the help of a broker with the intention of going to Bangladesh. The broker who brought them there could not cross the international border because of tight security.