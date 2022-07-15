Assam Police Busts Child Trafficking Racket In West Bengal, Rescue 48 Kids

Assam police have rescued 48 children including four women from an interstate child trafficking racket based in West Bengal.

All of them were rescued and brought to Assam on Thursday, sources said.

It is learned that the children were trafficked to West Bengal from Assam and were forced into child labour.

Currently, the rescued children are being kept at Fatasil Child Welfare Committee in Guwahati for further proceedings.

Child trafficking is linked to child labour and it always results in child abuse. Trafficked children face all forms of abuse-physical, mental, sexual and emotional.

Trafficked children are subjected to prostitution, forced into marriage or illegally adopted; they provide cheap or unpaid labour, are forced to work as house servants or beggars and may be recruited into armed groups.

In May this year, an interstate woman trafficking racket was busted in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

The racket came to light after a woman attempted to sell off her daughter to the traffickers.

Seven persons including three women were arrested in connection to it.