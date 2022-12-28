Assam Police Thwarts Cattle Smuggling Bid at Indo-Bangladesh Border

Assam police on Wednesday successfully thwarted a cattle smuggling bid at South Salmara-Mankachar district along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to police, four cattle heads were rescued from a truck that was intercepted during patrolling at Moinabanda road.

However, the smugglers were able to flee as they noticed the police party.

Meanwhile, necessary follow-up action is being taken as per law and an investigation is underway.

On Tuesday, the Assam Police foiled another smuggling attempt and rescued 24 cattle from a truck in Biswanath district.

"During Naka checking, we intercepted the truck, but the truck driver fled after seeing the police team. During the search, we found 24 cattle heads in the truck and seized the vehicle. Out of 24 cattle, one cattle was found dead. Further investigation is on," a police officer of Borgang police outpost, B. Bey said.