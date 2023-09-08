Assam Police Constable Apprehended for Onion Theft From Parked Truck

In an incident that took place in Assam’s Dhubri, a constable was apprehended by the Sadar Police after he was spotted stealing onion from a parked truck during the wee hours of Friday.
The accused identified as Shivesh Sen Gupta was apprehended by authorities as a video of him stealing the onions from the parked truck in front of a godown in Ward No. 5 was captured in the CCTV camera.
It is to be mentioned that the godown belonged to Mubarak Hussain and Mynal Haque.
According to sources, the incident took place at around 3 am.
The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, leaving no room for doubt regarding the identity of the accused.
Dhubri has been grappling with a rise in burglaries recently, making this case particularly troubling as it involves a member of the police force.
The theft has not only brought shame to the Dhubri Police but has also sparked strong reactions from the public and the community.
Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the case to uphold the law and ensure accountability for the accused constable.