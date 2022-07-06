Assam Police Constable Prelims Result Out, Details Inside

The written exam results for the post of Constable (UB & AB) under the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) in Assam have been announced on Wednesday.

The exam was held on April 24, 2022.

The list of qualified candidates for the next phase of test is published on SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in)

Students who have qualified the first phase will have to download their admit card for Oral/Viva Voice from SLPRB website.

The Oral/Viva Vice for the qualified candidates will be conducted from July 11, 2022 as per the date and venues mentioned in the admit card of the candidate, an official notification stated.

The admit card can be downloaded from the website by entering their any one of the concerned application number, name and date of birth.

The admit card download facility will be available from July 7, 2022, the notification further stated.

A technical support toll free number has been also provided (8929207668) for any kind of assistance.