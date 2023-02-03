Assam Police Crackdown on Child Marriage Continue, Highest Arrests in Dhubri

Continuing their massive crackdown on child marriage cases in the state, the Assam Police has arrested over 1800 persons so far.

The arrests comes post the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the state government’s tough stance against child marriage cases in the state.

The manhunt was launched since Thursday evening across the state. The highest number of arrests has been made in Dhubri which had registered 370 cases.

The arrests made so far include:

134 in Dhubri, 110 in Barpeta, 131 in Biswanath, 74 in Nagaon, 91 in Hojai, 79 in Karimganj, 60 in Morigaon, 59 in Golaghat, 85 in Kokrajhar, 8 in Jorhat, 34 in Nalbari, 30 in Udalguri, 35 in South Salmara, 53 in Kamrup (M), 23 in Bongaigaon, 24 in Sivasagar, 40 in Chirang, 17 in Sonitpur, 11 in Hailakandi, 23 in Dhemaji, 63 in Charaideo, 67 in Goalpara, 16 in Majuli, 31 in Darrang, 22 in Lakhimpur, 106 in Baksa, 13 in Tinsukia, 62 in Kamrup Rural and 7 in Dibrugarh.

As per reports, a total of 53 persons have been apprehended so far in Guwahati. Besides this, 192 cases related to child marriage have been registered at different police stations under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, a senior police official said.

Those who have married girls below 14 years of age will be booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and cases under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 will be registered against those who have married girls in the 14-18 age group.