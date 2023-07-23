Assam Police Detains Dibrugarh Woman on Suspicion of ULFA-I Links

The troops of Indian Army along with Dibrugarh police on Sunday detained a woman from Dibrugarh University for her alleged suspicious links with the banned armed militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).
According to reports, the woman was picked up from Ranggarh Auditorium inside the University premises.
The police also recovered a cash of Rs 3 lakh from her possession.
The detainee identified as Pushpanjali Gogoi, is a resident of Laipuli locality in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
According to sources, the woman also works for a marketing firm called MI Lifestyle.
However, neither the security forces nor the police have divulged much about it.
The detainee, on the other hand, has not admitted to her claimed links with the proscribed faction.
Earlier on Saturday, ULFA-I in a press statement said that unidentified miscreants demanding money in the name of the outfit must be identified by the public and punished severely because they do not belong to the outfit and are misleading the people.
The ULFA-I media department member self-styled Captain Rumel Axom (undersigned) said, "ULFA-I wants to clarify through this release that confessions made by a vicious circle who are accused of demanding huge sums of money from various organisations, traders, and contractors in Kakopathar by using the name of the ULFA-I and who have also recently been arrested by the police, do not belong to the outfit."
"Therefore, I implore the people of Assam to identify the individual who collects money in the name of the organization, without giving in to such false accusations and to administer severe punishment in the people's court,” the press release reads further.