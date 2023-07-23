Assam Police Detains Dibrugarh Woman on Suspicion of ULFA-I Links

The ULFA-I media department member self-styled Captain Rumel Axom (undersigned) said, "ULFA-I wants to clarify through this release that confessions made by a vicious circle who are accused of demanding huge sums of money from various organisations, traders, and contractors in Kakopathar by using the name of the ULFA-I and who have also recently been arrested by the police, do not belong to the outfit."