Assam Police Foil Cattle Smuggling Bid, 2 Held

Assam police on Wednesday night foiled a cattle smuggling bid in Raha and arrested two persons in connection to it.

As many as 18 cattle heads were recovered from a truck that was used for its transportation.

Acting on specific inputs, the police intercepted a truck loaded with cattle that was enroute Bornihat in Meghalay from Assam’s Nagaon district, Hrishikesh Hazarika, Officer-in-charge of Raha Police station said.

The truck was later seized and the rescued cows were sent to a Gaushala in Nagaon, he added.

The arrested smugglers have been identified as Sirazul Haque and Bulbul Hussain of Bajiagaon, Samaguri in Nagaon district.

