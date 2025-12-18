Assam Police Issues Road Safety Advisory Ahead of Picnic Season to Ensure Traveler Safety

With the picnic season underway, Assam Police has issued a detailed road safety advisory urging citizens to prioritize safety while traveling to recreational spots. The guidelines aim to reduce accidents and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Key Recommendations for Travelers:

Do’s:

Keep emergency numbers handy: 112 for police and emergencies, 108 for medical assistance.

Carry emergency essentials such as first aid kits, drinking water, and basic repair tools.

Park vehicles only in designated safe areas near picnic sites.

All passengers must wear seat belts, and motorcyclists should wear helmets.

Use only legally approved passenger vehicles like private cars, buses, or tempo travelers.

Ensure vehicles are in good condition and roadworthy before starting the trip.

Assign a driver who abstains from alcohol and ensure they take breaks during long journeys.

Don’ts:

Avoid speeding, especially on hilly or narrow roads.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs; it is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.

Do not overload vehicles beyond their seating capacity or use cargo vehicles for transporting passengers.

Avoid playing loud music while driving, which can distract the driver.

Do not use old or poorly maintained vehicles for long trips.

Avoid parking in unauthorized or unsafe locations.

Refrain from traveling during adverse weather such as dense fog or heavy rain.