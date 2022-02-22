Assam Police Official Arrested In Minor Suicide Case

An Assam Police official has been arrested in Golaghat in connection with a suicide case of a 16-year-old girl in Dergaon.

The accused official has been identified as one Pallab Saikia. He is said to be the reason behind the suicide of the minor girl.

In an 11-paged suicide note, the girl accused Saikia of harassing her physically and mentally hence she took the extreme step. The incident took place on Sunday.

Daughter of Biren Saikia, a worker at the quarters, the girl was a class 10 student. She alleged in her note that she had been forced into doing immoral things by the accused police officer.

The victim’s father claimed that the accused, a married man, did not stop his advances towards the minor girl.

Saikia allegedly threatened to kill the girl after she refused his advances.

The father also requested Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stern action against the police official.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered at Dergaon Police Station in connection with the case.