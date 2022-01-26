Assam Police Recruitment Exam On February 10

The Assam Police recruitment exam will be held on February 10 for 91,000 vacancies of constables.

As per the latest notification by State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), the results of Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be released on January 19, 2022.

Results can be obtained from the official website - slprbassam.in.

Candidates who have qualified the PST and PET can apply for the written exam till January 30 through the official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by SLPRB, headed by the Director General of Police.

An Assam Police spokesperson said that there has been no deferment in the date of the examination, which was scheduled on February 10.