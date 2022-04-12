Assam: Police Rescue 5 Chimpanzees in Bokajan

The Dilai police in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district seized five chimpanzees from a vehicle in Bokajan on Tuesday evening.

The chimpanzees were illegally transported from Dimapur in Nagaland to Guwahati in Assam for selling in the market. They were being transported in a Maruti van.

Two persons have been arrested for smuggling the animals. The arrested duo has been identified as Habibur Rahman and Janab Khan.

According to the police, the arrested duo hails from Manipur.

Meanwhile, the chimpanzees have been handed over to officials of the Assam forest department. Both the arrested persons are being interrogated by the police.

