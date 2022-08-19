Assam Police Rescues Newborn Sold By Father

Assam Police on Friday rescued a newborn baby who was sold by his own father in Assam’s Lakhimpur.

According to the sources, the infant was rescued from the house of the priest of Ram Temple located in the district. The priest has been identified as one Krishna Kamal Upadhya.

The father of the infant, namely Suren Gaur, allegedly sold his baby with the help of a woman.

It is learned that the baby was born on August 11 at a hospital in Gohpur area.

Later, the father sold his child with the help of the woman in Lakhimpur.

The baby was rescued after the father of the accused lodged a complaint at Gohpur Police Station.

